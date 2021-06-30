Traders Purchase High Volume of Banco Bradesco Put Options (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,137 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,565% compared to the typical volume of 793 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

