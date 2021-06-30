TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 22,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 859,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.