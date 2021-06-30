TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 84,229 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $558.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

