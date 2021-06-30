Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

TOL opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.