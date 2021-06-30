Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 16,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTR shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$152.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.76.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

