Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $195,240.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 159,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,769. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.