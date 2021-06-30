Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tidewater by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tidewater by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDW opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $490.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

