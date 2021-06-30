Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $184,899.36 and approximately $1,286.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.