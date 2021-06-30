Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,158,876.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 1,211.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.