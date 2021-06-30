Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 127.0% in June

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSOI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
