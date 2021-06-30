Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 127.0% in June

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

