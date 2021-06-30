The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of The Western Union worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 43,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

