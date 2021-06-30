The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.21. 248,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,643. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

