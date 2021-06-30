The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $600.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

