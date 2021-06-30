The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

