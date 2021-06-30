The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $160.89 million and $29.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.01421164 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

