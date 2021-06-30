The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. 5,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

