The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $391,309.76 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.