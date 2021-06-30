The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

