The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.98. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

