The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 63.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

