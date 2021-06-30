The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.10 ($69.53).

Shares of FRA DPW traded up €0.84 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.53 ($68.86). The company had a trading volume of 2,001,758 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.49.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

