The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is Anqa Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Anqa Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,987 shares during the quarter. The E.W. Scripps makes up approximately 2.7% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anqa Management LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 7,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

