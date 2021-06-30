The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of The Cooper Companies worth $58,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $397.12 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.68 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.13.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

