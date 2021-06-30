The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading 5% Higher

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.01. 12,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 579,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

