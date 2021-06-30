The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $82,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

NYSE BA opened at $235.76 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

