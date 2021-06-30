The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Down 3.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. 1,340,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,674,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25.

About The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

