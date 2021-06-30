Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Get Thc Biomed Intl alerts:

About Thc Biomed Intl

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Thc Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thc Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.