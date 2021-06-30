Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
About Thc Biomed Intl
