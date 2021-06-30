TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04. TFI International has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.