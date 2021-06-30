Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Textron by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 799,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

