Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Short Interest Update

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,398,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRTC opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Terra Tech has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.82.

Get Terra Tech alerts:

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 161.97%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. It offers cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; clones of marijuana plants; flowers and concentrates; oils, waxes, hash, shatters, and clears under the IVXX brand name; and cartridges, vape pens, and wax products.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.