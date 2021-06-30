Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

