Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,945.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 346,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,561. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 30.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 721,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,141. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

