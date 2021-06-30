TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.04. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.88, with a volume of 2,457,556 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

