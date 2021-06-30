Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 63,479 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,479 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after buying an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

