Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,920 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $369.52. 2,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,741. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.10 and a 52 week high of $371.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.