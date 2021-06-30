Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,110 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 2.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Moderna worth $61,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,378,868 shares in the company, valued at $827,785,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,900 shares of company stock worth $77,876,067. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.66. The stock had a trading volume of 179,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

