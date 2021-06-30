Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $22,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

