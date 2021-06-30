Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $21.87 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.