Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,409. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $175.41 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

