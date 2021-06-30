Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,753 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Denali Therapeutics worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.71. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,806 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,335. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

