Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Down 8%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 9,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 507,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The firm has a market cap of $475.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.