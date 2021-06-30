Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Down 8%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 9,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 507,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $475.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

