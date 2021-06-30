TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

TTGT opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,785. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $1,917,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

