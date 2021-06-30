TD Securities Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$32.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.78.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.04. 67,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,986. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

