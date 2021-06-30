TD Securities Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.22. The company had a trading volume of 907,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.33. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

