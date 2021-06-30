TD Securities Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.18. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

