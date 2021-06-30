TD Securities Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.00.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.32.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

