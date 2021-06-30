TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $65,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7,669.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period.

CHT stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

