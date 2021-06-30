TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,803 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $88,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,947,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,765,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.