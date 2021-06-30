TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,476 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,476 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $74,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.