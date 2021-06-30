TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $96,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $247.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

